The Radical Individualist
It's true that Trump is being reactionary. But reaction to what? To Biden inviting in over TEN MILLION illegal aliens. That needs reacting against. Apologists will say those "immigrants" are not illegal. Sure, and Al Capone wss never guilty of anything but tax fraud.

When things have been made chaotic, as Biden most surely did, don't expect Trump to come in and make it all make sense in a short period of time. He did not create this mess, quit blaming him for it.

1h

To talk about the decline of the US would seem to require one to address whether or not there is can be a distinction between the US as mega nationstate and the US as a global hegemon — or empire. When discussing US decline are we concerned with the deterioration of our institutions and infrastructure? Or are we worried about the loss of our government’s ability to influence or coerce other states? Are we uneasy about any diminution of our state’s ability to unleash violence on other states or peoples, to support regimes that employ terror, rape, and murder? Do we fear that losing such power might invite others to attempt retribution against us for imagined or actual crimes our state has committed — and which we might have supported, tolerated, ignored, or protested against? Are we unable to unentangle such questions? CAN they be untangled. Or are we queasy about the very prospect of facing up to such questions?

