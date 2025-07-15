I read the news today, oh boy. Although I’ve been trying my best not to. I’ve been on a two-month book leave, which is about to end, as all things must. I’m trying to get back into things, into following the news. When I do, I sometimes feel a rush of blood to the head. It’s physical. I feel frustrated, first, and then frustration transforms into something closer to anger. And then anger turns into despair.

Confusion, too.

It was just reported by The Guardian that a 35-year old Irish tourist was detained by ICE for 100 days because he overstayed his visa by three days. He was visiting his girlfriend. He had 90 days, and was planning to fly back in time but was “unable to do so due to a health issue, his medical records show.”

Three days made all the difference. And so he spent over three months behind bars in three separate facilities. Part of that time was in a federal prison, during which he suffered conditions that he described as “less than human.” The reason this happened is that federal prisons now lease beds to ICE. You can decide for yourself whether this is a good or smart idea. But the more important question is: why?

For those who dislike Palestinians or anyone who sympathizes with their cause, there was a period when they may have been able to say: “Well, at least they have bad ideas, so maybe they deserved their own detention.” According to this line of thinking, they — and they are often Muslim — support Hamas, because somehow Hamas and the Palestinian cause are interchangeable. These are the sorts of arguments that have become mainstream. By extension, the overwhelming majority of Muslims are effectively terror supporters, since the overwhelming majority of Muslims in America support the Palestinian cause (I’m personally only aware of one or two nationally that don’t).

For pro-Israel hardliners, the deportation or detention of these pro-Palestinian students and activists may not have been entirely justified, at least not legally, but it’s always easier to justify the bad things that happen to your enemies, or at least people you don’t particularly like. What these defenders of the indefensible perhaps didn’t realize is that once you shift your moral standards for your political opponents, they inevitably shift for others too, and those people might just be ordinary Irish citizens.

The catch, in the story, is that the Irish man was detained during the twilight of the Biden administration, a month after Trump won but a month before he took office — although the worst parts of the ordeal, namely the period in federal prison, took place during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

I mention this because it isn’t, and rarely is, as simple as Trump = bad. The country that I love, and that I now despair of, contains multitudes. Average monthly deportations were higher during periods of the Obama administration than they are today under Donald Trump, yet it is obvious that there is a darker, lawless and chaotic nature to how Trump does it and who he does it to, shirking due process and making a mockery of both fairness and justice. For Trump, the gratuitousness is the point.

And, so, I think

’s quip is as accurate and fair

: “A nation of immigrants has become a nation of potential deportees.” We were never perfect, but we are growing more imperfect, and that imperfection isn’t the result of good intentions gone awry but bad intentions pursued with zeal and determination.

Does this mean that we are in “decline”? That’s also something I’ve been thinking a lot about. I have a new book coming out — The Case for American Power (pre-order here) — in which I argue that decline is, more than anything else, a feeling. If you think the past was great, you’re more likely to believe the present is worse. These are subjective things.

For the entirety of my adult life, America has supposedly been in decline. But this preoccupation with our own fall from grace can be misleading in its own way. The declinist story is, in the end, a story — and one that may not be entirely true.

There are two ways to respond to (perceived) decline — to truly despair and to assume that decline will persist indefinitely. The other, second response, and the one I prefer, is to assume that it won’t. That part is up to us — assuming we, the citizenry, have agency in a democracy. Which we do.