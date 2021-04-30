The Case Against Consensus
Democracy's greatest strength has little to do with getting along and much more to do with chaos and uncertainty.
Why is democracy good? Or, to put it differently, why is democracy better?
The pandemic reopened and intensified one of the vital debates of the post-post-Cold War era: how much does regime type matter? In an essay at the start of the pandemic, Francis Fukuyama argued that state capacity and trust in government were the crucial determinants, not regime t…
