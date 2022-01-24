Are Democrats Doomed to Lose?
Democrats are in trouble, inflation is up to the Fed, Congressional stock trading, and a review of our posts from the week.
Campaign season is ramping up, and with Biden’s approval numbers steadily falling, Democrats look increasingly likely to get wiped out in the midterms. Yes, there’s lots to fret about the state of our democracy—after all, the party that continues to deny the legitimacy of the previous elections stands to be rewarded at the upcoming ones—but other things…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.