Are Human Beings Inherently Democratic?
We see the seeds of democracy everywhere—even if they are not really there.
Editor's Note: If you're new to Wisdom of Crowds, learn about our mission and ethos here. If you like this post, please consider signing up for free or becoming a subscriber to gain access to members-only content.
Passively watching events unfold in Kazakhstan, and some of the commentary that emerged in its wake, a question occurred to me: “Would we toda…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.