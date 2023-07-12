It’s time for us to talk!

This Thursday, July 13 at 3:30 PM Eastern we’ll be holding a Substack Chat! This is a great way for paid subscribers to directly connect (live!) with the Wisdom of Crowds team to text about a big idea on our minds in one big exclusive chat room. When the chat begins, you’ll be notified via email. Subscribers can access the chat via the Substack app or on the Substack website.

If you aren’t yet a paid subscriber to Wisdom of Crowds, now is a great time to become one. In addition to this chat and all future chats, you’ll access open threads with the team, the extended cut of each podcast episode, and exclusive essays and posts. Subscribe here.

This week, we’ll be talking about our own Editor-at-Large

’s

. In the piece, Christine reviews the changing landscape of masculinity, the struggles men face, and the challenges with raising the issue altogether. From relationship to a changing economy to a lack of role models and shifting societal expectations, she argues that men are lost and looking in the wrong places for direction. Christine delivers a nuanced survey of modern masculinity and calls for a nuanced redefinition that goes beyond stereotypes and that offers genuine support.