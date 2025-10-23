Wisdom of Crowds

12h

This is an interesting and rhetorically powerful argument, but I disagree with it for multiple reasons.

First, the author objects to a "government-run death apparatus" without seeing how one might say the same of his argument, namely, the status quo is a "government-run pain-permitting apparatus". That's pretty barbaric if you ask me. But we can leave that aside for now because the author will likely not agree on this point.

Second, having an extra option available to you does not make it impossible to take those other options (palliative care or a painful (more 'human' death?). I understand the thrust of the author's worry though. They think having this option available will lead to a coarsening of our moral senses, lead to a general indifference toward human life and perhaps lead some people to be pressured into assisted suicide so that they are no longer burdensome. These are valid concerns, but they are not unique objections to assisted suicide -- they are worries about badly designed policy without adequate safeguard. Perhaps the author thinks no amount of safeguards could prevent these bad things from happening, but that is an empirical question and no amount of rhetoric will change that. Absent a good reason to believe that having an extra option will NECESSARILY tip the scales toward all the bad thing the author points out, it's hard to see why we should agree with them.

Third, the author should consider the deeply paternalistic nature of what they're saying. The idea that grievous suffering is something worth bearing, individually or on a societal-level, is something reasonable people can disagree about. In the face of that disagreement, we can ask how ought we to accommodate reasonably disagreeing others? Clearly, banning assisted suicide imposes a set of values on others that they could reasonably reject. They are being FORCED to do something here. But there's a crucial asymmetry. Simply having the option does not impose values on others at all because no one is FORCED to take this option. The author’s real problem should be with being FORCED into this option rather than having it all together.

8hEdited

Once the power to kill people is granted to the medical machine, and to the government without due process, it will swiftly become mandatory. Insurance will not cover extended palliative and hospice care and families will be compelled to kill their grandparents and parents to avoid financial ruin.

The idea that this process will remain entirely voluntary, especially where most people approaching death are not lucid and capable of making decisions, is obviously wrong. We will all be on a conveyer belt to the lethal injection or other murder weapon with no options and no exit, based on bureaucratic rules driven by finances.

Killing people because they are inconvenient is the ultimate barbarism. And we are likely to be seeing lots of barbarism in the years ahead, because it will be mean lots of money to the people who run the machine.

Prediction: Within fifteen years it will be unlawful to keep anyone alive if they have certain defined medical conditions, killing them will be mandatory because of the risk that they will impose undue financial costs on the machine.

