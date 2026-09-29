Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
1d

Very sad I have to miss this, if only because I now have no use for my large "no, religion cannot save democracy" placard-sign ;)

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Gemma Mason's avatar
Gemma Mason
18h

Best of luck with the book launch! I can’t pre-order it, but once it’s published I will take a look around and see if there’s some website or other, willing to ship a copy to my part of the world.

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