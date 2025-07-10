Wisdom of Crowds

Daniel Solow
9m

I don't disagree about the "doctus ex machina" ending, but Roger Ebert had a different view: “The [birth crisis] is simply a dramatic device to avoid actual politics while showing how the world is slipping away from civility and co-existence. The film is not really about children.” So if you take the movie on its own terms it doesn’t quite work, but if you disregard some of the terms, it works better: you can basically ignore the ending.

https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/children-of-men-2007

unreceivedogma
28mEdited

I got the uncanny feeling as I reached the end of this film review, that it was written because the phrase "a prophetic film that doesn’t believe its own prophecy" had popped into his head, he fell in love with it and he needed to write something about it.

I don't believe that a film ever has to match up with a book that it is based on. The film may draw inspiration, but decide to go in a different direction, sometimes completely different. Salo by Pasolini is an example of a film that does not match up, in that case with The 100 Days of Sodom by the Marquis de Sade.

As environmental dystopia is a backdrop for the film, the concept of "radical hope" is a posture to be considered. This concept, explored by thinkers like Jonathan Lear, suggests that even in the face of profound adversity and despair, one can choose to act with hope, embracing the uncertainty of the future and striving for a better outcome, even when the path is not clear. This doesn't mean denying the bleak realities but rather acknowledging them and still choosing to move forward, to resist the urge to give up, and to act in a way that suggests hope for a more just future. It is a secular idea, in as much as hope can ever be secular (I believe that hope can be either secular or religious or a bit of both semantically, because hope by definition is ideological in the religious sense, according to a dialectical materialist analysis).

The concept was something that I was holding in my head as I watched the film. David Polansky seems not to have done so. If he did, he might have written a different review, because imho he evidently may have missed something. I find it is an otherwise thoughtful review.

