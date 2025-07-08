Wisdom of Crowds

Samuel Kimbriel
2h

right—the point that has been troubling me is how much of the effort in the research paradigm is specifically going into solidifying the illusion of a human interaction, even as it is very clear that the technology can't produce the what would be required for there to be a *good* human being on the other side.

I don't think that ambiguity is an accident but part of assimilating this technology in a healthy way is going to involve being very sharp about that problem

Ron Kraybill
2h

Thanks Samuel, this is quite illuminating! About the technology, about its remarkable ability to engage in this deep conversation, it's limitations, and you yourself (your values, knowledge and insights).

My thought by the time I got to the end was, well, maybe we simply need to accept that by definition an LLM is never a "self". It is simply an aggregation of data placed skillfully at our service. The idea that we could interact with them as one human self with another is simply another example of our tendency to project humanity onto something that resembles us.

That seems simple and obvious enough when you think about it. But it appears that very few tech people are thinking honestly and with integrity about this. If they were, they would be resisting efforts to humanize the chat bots.

Maybe we ought to require that jackpots be designed in ways that constantly resist our tendency to project humanity onto them. E.g., maybe they should be required to present themselves in strange, mechanical looking and sounding boxes!

As the technology gets better and better at running big pieces of our lives, it is inevitable that we will increasingly discover the downsides and dangers of having these extremely adept entities that are bereft of asense of self and hence of soul running our lives. It seems to me we need to find symbolic ways to constantly help us remember their true foundations.

