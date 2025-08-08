Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
1h

Great writing, Mary. Thanks.

I am reading after watching Abby Innes speak about her book "Late Soviet Britain." She argues that both neoliberalism and communism share the utopianism of self-regulating material distribution -- one from the market, the other from central planning. Both, it turns out, have created societies where their economies produce goods and services that nobody wants or needs. (When I walk into a modern gas station or grocery store I am reminded of the feeling I had as a mischievous child walking past the beaded curtains into the "adult" section of the video store: that somehow, every single thing on the shelves is somehow wrong and bad for me.)

The potential for humor is endless in that fact, yet I struggle to see our technocrats having the humility to admit it. They are too busy solving serious problems and changing the world, while us Plebs crave stability. (Not that most here are Plebs ;-D)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)'s avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
1h

"Real humor, the engendering kind, implicates you in the joke." Yes this. I'd heard about the South Park bit but hadn't seen it until I clicked on the link here. Meh. (Of course I never watched Colbert either.) Mary Townsend's point here is real. If you feel self satisfied, you haven't accomplished anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture