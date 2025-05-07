Wisdom of Crowds

John Wilson
1d

I wonder how many younger worshipers think about church authority. I'm not Catholic, but it seems like that's a pretty big speed bump for my own and younger generations. Even as a Protestant it took me a long time to get my arms around understanding how the body of Christ should have control over me: an autonomous being.

Not a particular agenda, with that line of thinking, but I am enjoying this turn of events. And I have to say, this is a VERY new world for Christianity to come back in vogue... Christine you've captured how "the darkness (or world rather) has not understood it" very nicely.

Even as it engages with timeless things, theology, and more broadly Christian living, is a product of its time.

jet
1d

A propos (or almost), a joke I've been making lately: "Conclave" and "Warfare" could share the same logline -- "a racially diverse group of men all wearing the same outfit must make tough choices when they're trapped in a building."

