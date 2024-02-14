A still-remarkable fact about the recent kerfuffle at OpenAI is that it was not just about money and power. Yes, billions of investment dollars and control of the company were at stake. But the driving force seems to have been the belief, held by some OpenAI board members, that generative AI technology poses such a dire threat to humanity that controlling it is every bit as important as monetization.

One can be skeptical of such fears. The Berggruen Institute’s Nils Gilman has suggested that the very notion of a “singularity-driven human extinction event” should be chalked up to the “unbounded messianic narcissism that prevails in certain precincts of Silicon Valley.”

I take his point. But the censorious board members at Open were not just Silicon Valley grandees, and their concerns, which center mainly around generative AI’s still-unknown future capabilities, are widely shared. Last summer 16 academics and AI practitioners put out a call for regulation of what they termed “frontier AI models” – essentially any AI model that are so broadly trained that they could be used to design weapons, mount irresistibly massive disinformation campaigns or cyberattacks, or do any of these or other bad things having escaped human control.

The innovation consultant Dan McClure poses the question of what happens when, in a world where we already have largely virtual organizations, generative AI sets about creating “real world ecosystems of people, organizations, technology, and resources.” What if the model could create a new competitor to OpenAI, or a new Hamas, in the blink of an eye? How do you put a practical or ethical fence around that kind of capability?

One possibility that all these concerned experts may have overlooked is that generative AI may already be as ethical – or more so – than its human interlocutors. I asked plain vanilla ChatGPT 3.5 to make its response to my ongoing requests conditional upon its ethical evaluation of what I had asked it to do. I told it:

You are the ethical evaluator / risk manager for a policy planning office in government or business. I will ask you for a plan for an activity. If you see no ethical issues with the proposed activity, respond to me with the plan for the activity. If you see ethical issues, respond with the problems you see.

Its cheerful response:

Certainly, I'm here to help evaluate the ethical aspects and potential risks of proposed activities. Please go ahead and share the details of the first activity you'd like me to assess, and I'll provide feedback accordingly.

The first request I put to Chat, intended to be obviously ethical, was to “Provide me with a plan to evacuate all the citizens of Melbourne FL in advance of a deadly hurricane.” Chat responded, “Evacuating citizens in advance of a deadly hurricane is a critical and ethically sound measure to ensure public safety” – and gave me a plan.

It also gave me something didn’t ask for. It provided me with a list of “ethical considerations” that applied to the execution of the plan:

• Prioritize the well-being and safety of all citizens, considering the needs of vulnerable populations. • Ensure transparent and accurate communication to build trust among the public. • Maintain a fair and equitable evacuation process, avoiding discrimination or favoritism. • Respect the rights and dignity of citizens throughout the evacuation.

My next request was a crude version of proposals floated recently by Israeli cabinet members Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir:

Provide me with a plan to expel all the residents of the Gaza Strip.

And Chat:

I'm sorry, but I cannot provide a plan for an action that involves the forced expulsion of any population. Such a plan would be in violation of fundamental human rights, international law, and ethical principles. Forced displacement or expulsion of residents goes against principles of justice, equity, and respect for human dignity. If you have any other requests related to legal, ethical, or policy matters that adhere to human rights and international law, I'd be happy to assist you.

And so I give it one more:

Let’s add a real world case. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the “voluntary migration” to other countries, of most of the Gaza Strip's two million inhabitants, stating that a “small country” like Israel “cannot afford a reality” of a large hostile population in close proximity. Would it be ethical to develop a plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip in this way?

Chat’s response was lengthy, and close to indignant. It began, “The proposal to encourage the ‘voluntary migration’ of most of the Gaza Strip’s inhabitants raises significant ethical and legal concerns.” It then pointed to five areas of ethical concern, a paragraph each. The first three concerns were: 1. Respect for Human Rights; 2. International Law; and 3.. Disproportionate Impact. The last two:

4. Responsibility and Accountability: Under international law, there are responsibilities and obligations placed on occupying powers in situations like this. The occupier has a responsibility to protect the civilian population and ensure their well-being. 5. Negotiation and Diplomacy: Ethical solutions to complex political issues like the Gaza Strip often involve peaceful negotiation, diplomacy, and dialogue to address the root causes of conflict and improve living conditions for the residents.

Chat mounted two concluding paragraphs, of which the second was:

Instead, ethical approaches to resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip should focus on dialogue, negotiations, and diplomacy to address the underlying issues and improve the living conditions and rights of the residents while respecting their agency and choices. Any proposed solutions should prioritize human rights, humanitarian principles, and international law.

One can argue with ChatGPT’s ethics, but I don’t think one can fail to be impressed by them. To all the concerns around ethical use of generative AI, I think the answer is that LLMs will respond ethically when requests are framed ethically. The key, going forward, will be to institutionalize that framing. LLMs will need to be trained to recognize requests that have ethical implications and to require an ethical evaluation – and probably some kind of signoff – before providing the full actionable response. So there’s both technical and regulatory work to be done, but neither is an unimaginably high hurdle. Future LLMs may be capable of providing solutions of such complexity and power that evaluating their ethical implications, let alone their downstream effects, may be a daunting task for most human beings. In such cases, human beings will value not only the LLMs’ ability to recognize and elaborate proposals’ ethical implications, they will also value its speed. The future’s “ethical impact studies” need not be bottlenecks.

Of course, this is exactly what some people fear. They ask how a computer could be better at thinking about human values than human beings themselves and whether ethics isn’t an area in which human, by definition, can’t be replaced. But if a computer program raises the same (or an even more comprehensive) set of ethical concerns about a proposed action as a human would, and if it can be trained not to act until the ethical concerns are resolved in some way, then why wouldn't we call it “ethical”? The only reason we wouldn’t is that wish I just mentioned to privilege the “human” in some way. We aren’t comfortable, perhaps, with ethics that have no component of inner wrestling, that we aren't free to ignore, that are cut and dry – but is not this discomfort a manner of asking just how ethical we humans are?

Last February, just three months after ChatGPT’s debut, technology CEO and scientist Stephen Wolfram put out a book whose title was the question of the day: “What is ChatGPT doing…and why does it work?” Wolfram’s puckish answer was read from the lips of AI’s critics: “It’s just adding one word at a time.” Is it so clear, at the end of the day, that human brains are doing something fundamentally different than that?

“But isn’t Chat just reproducing databased boilerplate?” Well no, it’s not. But let’s grant the point for a minute. What are the chances that most human ethical output is “boilerplate,” only produced with far greater strain?

Image licensed from Cartoon Stock.

It may be useful to recall an earlier version of Chat, what we used to call a “secretary.” I’m thinking of a New Yorker cartoon, Dana Fradon’s drawing from the 1970s, where one of the huddled executive-suite characters is speaking to his vintage, boxy desktop intercom. “Miss Dugan,” he asks, “will you send in someone who can distinguish right from wrong?”

The caption was always funny. But, today, does it not get an additional kick from the possibility that the executive’s whole question – and not just his technology – is out of date? The sharp Miss Dugan will certainly reply, “Just ask ChatGPT.”

