Election night will be intense…but Wisdom of Crowds will be there to keep you company.

,

,

,

,

and our executive editor,

will be there to argue it out as the election returns come in.

You can get numbers and chintzy electoral maps elsewhere. Join us for first principles and moral stakes. Disagreement is better.

Subscribers can join in the chat to ask questions or offer their own observations and ideas.

See you Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern!

