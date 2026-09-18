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A Note from the Editors: Last Friday, a sold-out crowd gathered in Washington, D.C., to launch Persona, our new sister publication dedicated to exploring the good society and the good life in our dawning technological age.

If you weren’t there, you don’t have to miss out! We’ve given all Wisdom of Crowds subscribers a comped, one-year subscription to the paid version of Persona. Click here to accept — and to find out more about what we have in store.

Persona brings everything you love about Wisdom of Crowds to the most urgent, most important questions of our time.

Much more ahead. Click to be part of it!

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