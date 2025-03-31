Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: Silicon Valley and Christianity.

Silicon Valley Loves Jesus

The San Francisco Standard, New York Times, Wired and now, Vanity Fair report that Christianity is on the rise in Silicon Valley. (We discussed this trend in our Christmas podcast.)

God Will Not Be Hacked

A few voices worry that Silicon Valley Christianity is not the genuine article.

“Take the Place of a god.” Generally not anti-tech entrepreneur (and Cluny Institute founder) Luke Burgis has concerns about “trying to map Christianity onto everything that Silicon Valley is doing,” because, in Silicon Valley, “there’s a strong strain in which they’re trying to create something that would take the place of a god.”

concerns “There Are No Bad Conversions,” writes essayist Elizabeth Bruenig , but “much of the faith’s central traditions run counter to the aspirations of this new Christ-curious class,” who confuse Christianity with “a private code of ethics that enforces the kind of activity that lends itself to producing wealth.”

Code of Ethics. Arjun Sethi, the co-CEO of Kraken: “I think they are trying to replace ESG with Christianity.”

Theology or Technology

There are definitely tensions between Christianity and the worldview of some tech leaders:

Thiel-ology

According to the Vanity Fair piece, Palantir CEO Peter Thiel is the most influential Christian in Silicon Valley. He also has the most developed, idiosyncratic and interesting theological opinions of anyone in tech.

Blessed Are the Meek, but Also the Strong. Peter Thiel: “I think Mother Teresa was a greater saint than Constantine. But there’s still a part of me that has a preference for the Christianity of Constantine, we still need something like that.”

Technological Progress Is Part of God’s Plan for Humanity. Thiel writes: “Science and technology are natural allies to … Judeo-Western optimism, especially if we remain open to an eschatological frame in which God works through us in building the kingdom of heaven today, here on Earth — in which the kingdom of heaven is both a future reality and something partially achievable in the present.”

You Should Fear the Antichrist as Much as You Fear Armageddon. Or even more so: “… if you had to prioritize them, you should be way more worried about the Antichrist because no one’s worried about it. … in the biblical accounts, the Antichrist comes first … It doesn’t quite work, the one world state doesn’t work, it still goes haywire. Maybe you have a fantastic communist government, but somehow the AI still goes mad and you still get to Armageddon.” The Antichrist’s “One World State.” Thiel is referring here to a 2019 paper by philosopher Nick Bostrom which considers the creation of “world government” to address existential risks posed by AI.

“What is the Hope for Humanity?” Here’s a fascinating conversation from 2014 between Thiel, Anglican theologian N. T. Wright, and New York Times columnist Ross Douthat .

“The Temptation of Peter Thiel.” In 2023, WoC contributor Țara Isabella Burton critiqued Peter Thiel’s theology and worldview.

From the Crowd

