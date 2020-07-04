Editors’ note: Welcome, readers, and thanks for subscribing! Here’s the lay of the land—and the plan going forward.
We have both used social media in the past as a stimulating sounding board: throw out an idea, get reactions, and use that ferment in our other work. But for whatever reason, social media is not what it once was.
In recent weeks, we’ve been…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.