Discussion about this post

Haroon Moghul
12h

Last week, I was in Uzbekistan (I know, I know, a terribly self-promotional way to start a comment). But we were visiting one of the oldest mosques in the country and learned that underneath this mosque, there was a cavern--purpose-built, but just barely, a glorified cave really, musty, old, and almost pitch-black, with barely enough room for more than seven or eight people to climb in, all of whom had to stoop

At one end of this cavern, which was light only by a shaft of sunlight in one corner, there was a tunnel that was designed so that a person might lie down in it, mimicking death. The spiritually inclined would come and spend hours, sometimes weeks, mostly in this space, lying on their backs, in utter darkness; the guide told us we must not close our eyes, but imagine we are dead, and now with God, as all else has fallen away

One by one, our group took turns lying there for a few minutes

While I thought it might be terrifying -- after all, doesn't this force me to confront my faults, now that there is no worldly barrier between God and myself -- it was strangely intimate, not quite calm, but imbued with presence. Now I'm reading your piece and recognizing this on a different level: There's something about contemplating death that can be reassuring, even clarifying. The habit of locating cemeteries far away from where people live might also be seen, in this light, as ultimately to our loss

Thanks for writing this!

