In this Q&A, readers and members of Wisdom of Crowds pose some tough questions to Shadi and Damir. We hope you enjoy it!

Immigrants, Individual Responsibility, and the Decline of the Democratic Party

One reader asks:

With all the chatter about systemic social issues, there is little discussion of personal responsibility. For example, immigrant families in the western world generally put up with lots of inequalities but take responsibility for their own fate by putting their heads down and working hard to get ahead in life. What are your thoughts on the lack of discussion around personal responsibility? —Dave

Damir: Personal responsibility and working hard still counts for a lot in the world, I think, and you’re right to point out that immigrants to America continue to prove this time and again. I find it grimly amusing that Latinos (excuse me, Latinx communities) seem to have turned hard on Democrats lately: a recent NPR/Marist poll has 55% disapproving of Biden. It’s almost certainly not solely tied to questions surrounding economics—AOC notwithstanding, Latinos are more socially conservative across the board than the median Democratic voter. But I imagine that for a lot of Latino small business owners, the Democrats’ approach to economic regulation is more a burden than a relief.

Two broad points I’d throw out there:

Democrats focusing on inequality fixate on the hyper-rich, and (correctly) point out how it’s nearly impossible for almost any individual to achieve that level of prosperity. That’s of course true, and enduring absolute inequality like this may in fact be unsustainable (though maybe not). But becoming that successful has always involved not a little bit of luck, so the point is less resonant than policy elites might like to think. Talking more about opportunity rather than inequality might stand Dems in good stead. That said, America’s social safety net leaves much to be desired. I don’t think welfare is where the attention should be focused, but basic healthcare definitely needs to be shored up. One would hope that the experience of managing the COVID outbreaks has planted seeds in policymakers’ (and politicians’) minds as to what creative, substantial federal intervention in these markets could achieve. Obviously it’s a very hard, and costly, problem to tackle. But it needs addressing.

Shadi: This is precisely the problem with focusing on “systemic racism” as the cause of causes. I happen to believe systemic racism is real and, unlike some of my fellow anti-wokesters, I don’t have much of a problem with using the term. That said, while the systemic nature of racism may be accurate and true, it’s a disempowering frame. After all, if “the system” is arrayed against racial minorities, a kind of perpetual racism is likely to be the result.

What’s good about the "personal responsibility" frame is that it’s much more relevant and useful for individuals. Ordinary Americans can’t do much to significantly diminish systemic racism in the short run (although, according to some characterizations, systemic racism can never truly be addressed because, well, it’s systemic—and there are too many white people anyway). If you’re an individual trying to make decisions in your own immediate context, the best course of action is to take reality as a given and then focus on what you yourself have the ability to change. And, more often than not, we can change things in our lives a lot more easily than we can change things in our local city council—or for that matter the federal government.

When I was growing up, even when my parents were experiencing financial difficulties, I don’t remember “the state” ever being mentioned. “Systems” were irrelevant, however unjust they may have been. It was better to live and act this way, even if it wasn’t technically a true and accurate account of the world we found ourselves in.

Have Americans forgotten about Latin America?

From another reader. [Editor’s note: I have to confess that I struggled with this one a bit—Shadi]

In various regions, we've seen more countries cozying up to geopolitical rivals of the U.S.—namely China—in the last few years. For example, many longtime diplomatic allies of Taiwan in Latin America have since snubbed Taipei for Beijing, drawing the ire of the United States. Is U.S. power and influence declining in the Western Hemisphere? What might Latin America look like in a world order that is not maintained by the United States? To what extent could the rise of left-leaning politics be related to this? How should the United States respond? —C.J. White

Damir: I just started reading Martin Indyk on Kissinger’s exertions in the Middle East, Master of the Game. I’m just getting started, but the introductory chapter sets up the core challenge of the book as an attempt to understand why Kissinger was as successful as he was in his efforts when compared to the struggles Indyk himself witnessed while working on the same issues under Clinton, and then later under Obama. Indyk recounts a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of Obama’s last best effort to get the peace process going. Obama had decided to make a major pivot on American policy, and was about to announce that the United States was ready to push for East Jerusalem becoming the capital of the Palestinian state. Kerry hosted Abbas ahead of the Palestinian leader’s meeting with Obama the next day, and was previewing these points to him. Abbas literally dozed off in the middle of Kerry’s presentation, and ultimately responded with a “harrumph.” Obama’s offer was quietly rebuffed the next day as well, with Abbas saying he would have to consult with his advisors; he never followed up. Indyk commented: “The abiding lesson seemed clear: American willpower, ingenuity, and leverage were no longer sufficient to generate the necessary compromises between leaders on both sides who deeply distrusted each other and lacked the courage to make peace.”

Indyk’s introductory account is obviously quite a flattening of the complexities involved, both at the moment, and in the grand sweep of history. But it does point to a shift in the relative power of the United States in world affairs. Of course it’s not like the United States always got its way. Even in the Middle East, especially in the Middle East, the Cold War was the backdrop for a lot of drama, and Kissinger’s breakthroughs, such as they were, were not simply the product of greater American prestige at the time. Latin America during the Cold War, similarly, was hardly a welcoming place for American ambitions.

But it feels like something has changed. The world is a smaller place today than it was 50 years ago, and America is a better known quantity around the world. I suspect that makes it easier to resist than in times past. Does Chinese influence and activity in Latin America pose an increased threat to American security? Quite possibly. But to get anything done, America is going to have to become much more clever in how it approaches challenges. A strong belief in the superiority of its system, and what it offers the world, was probably never decisive. But it’s probably less effective a weapon today than it was even a few decades ago.

Shadi: Like many Americans, I suppose I’ve forgotten about Latin America. I mean, I’m vaguely aware that it’s there, but it rarely figures into my thinking on anything. Which is a problem. There was a time when U.S. policy was much more concerned with Latin America, and developments there could drive major domestic political debates, such as the Iran-Contra affair and the Sandinistas. yet, in recent years, with an unprecedented refugee crisis stemming from state failure, Venezuela was in the news for maybe 4 days during the Trump administration, only to recede back into that category of things that should be important but for whatever reason aren’t.

In the past, Damir and I have marveled at just how bad America is at foreign policy. But I think it’s also fair to say that being good at foreign policy is very difficult, particularly in a polarized democracy where priorities are tied to election cycles. I hate to be that guy who thinks that every nail needs a hammer—is that how the saying goes?—but I think we’re adrift in Latin America for the same reason that we’re adrift nearly everywhere. There’s not much of a long-term vision to be found. For example: what would we actually want Latin America to look like in 20 or 30 years, and shouldn’t democracy—even if led by hard left parties—be an organizing principle? At least we’d have an organizing principle.

Democracy aside, the fact that China has been making considerable inroads into Latin America (just as it has in the Middle East) should be enough reason to pay more attention. But then, inevitably, the problem of democracy reemerges. What do we have to offer Latin American countries that China can’t? There is very little moral or ideological overlap between China and Latin American democracies. But presumably there is, or could be, more of that overlap with the United States. For starters, the fact that Brazilian democracy has suffered in recent years should have made Brazil a bigger focus for the Biden administration. Such a focus only makes sense though if Biden’s pro-democracy rhetoric is applied semi-consistently and coherently in regions that the Biden administration otherwise might not care about.

Share