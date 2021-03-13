Introducing The Democracy Essays
An exploratory series, curated by the founders of "Premises," a public philosophy project.
Democracy: the people rule. But who and what are “the people”? Any given group of individuals? A more transcendent entity? A more restrictive one? How do “the people” gather? How are they counted? Do they speak for themselves? Should they appoint representatives to speak on their behalf? Is such a thing possible? How are “the people” to manage disputes …
