Dear members –

It’s been a pretty exciting Spring so far!

Earlier in the season, Wisdom of Crowds moved to Substack. As we wrote at launch, we joined Substack because it embodies a future internet that we want to be a part of—one where ideas can be freely expressed and challenged. Since then we’ve continued to offer our members content they love including the Wisdom of Crowds podcast, guest essays, debates, and the Monday Note. We believe that on Substack all of these will be easier and more enjoyable to engage with, especially given Substack’s vibrant community of thinkers and readers.

But there’s more.

Today, we want to share with you that video of the Wisdom of Crowds podcast will become a standard feature accessible to all, with paying subscribers continuing to access the extended cut of the video as with the audio. You will be able to access a YouTube link to the video on the podcast episode page soon after its release. We are also working with Substack to gradually make accessing and viewing video more seamless.

Loading video

We love that video is able to capture the facial expressions and unspoken nuances that audio cannot. We hope it can help us build a closer relationship with our audience. Since offering the video podcast, we’ve invited on terrific guests, including the author

to discuss

,

on the

on the manifest charms of

,

on

, and

on

. We also held our

at the University of Pittsburgh with

to debate

's most recent book

.

We’re excited about this offering. If you’re not yet subscribed, sign up today. And if you’d like access to the extended cut of the podcast along with access to threads, chats, special essays, and more consider becoming a paying member today.

Keep reading, listening — and watching!

Sincerely,

The Team at Wisdom of Crowds