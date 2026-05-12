Invitation, June 18, NYC: Interview with Jack Clark
AI and the Good Society
We are thrilled to invite Wisdom of Crowds listeners to an exclusive event, AI and the Good Society, hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative on June 18, 2026 in Midtown Manhattan. Doors will open at 5:30pm, the conversation will go from 6:00 – 7:15pm, with a reception to follow until 8pm.
The speed of tech is inspiring major philosophical questions:
What does human agency look like in an age of artificial intelligence?
What is likely to happen to human community?
Is it possible to achieve a vision of a good society in our technological age?
We expect this event to sell out very quickly, but want to prioritize Wisdom of Crowds listeners. Apply to attend this 75-minute, one-to-one conversation between Jack Clark (Anthropic, Co-founder and Head of Public Benefit) and Samuel Kimbriel (Philosophy & Society, Aspen Institute, Founder and Executive Director) here.
I so wish I could come to this! Will it be recorded for the pod?