We are thrilled to invite Wisdom of Crowds listeners to an exclusive event, AI and the Good Society, hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative on June 18, 2026 in Midtown Manhattan. Doors will open at 5:30pm, the conversation will go from 6:00 – 7:15pm, with a reception to follow until 8pm.

The speed of tech is inspiring major philosophical questions:

What does human agency look like in an age of artificial intelligence?

What is likely to happen to human community?

Is it possible to achieve a vision of a good society in our technological age?

We expect this event to sell out very quickly, but want to prioritize Wisdom of Crowds listeners. Apply to attend this 75-minute, one-to-one conversation between Jack Clark (Anthropic, Co-founder and Head of Public Benefit) and Samuel Kimbriel (Philosophy & Society, Aspen Institute, Founder and Executive Director) here.