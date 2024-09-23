Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements, and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: the death of ideology (maybe), and J. D. Vance’s ideas.

The End of Ideology?

A few weeks ago, Shadi and Damir pondered the rise of Kamala Harris and wondered whether vibes had eclipsed policy and ideology in American politics.

This week, Ross Douthat makes a similar observation: “… there is a flight from ideological ambition on both sides, with the Democratic candidate offering a mix of poll-tested incrementalism and nonspecific pabulum and the Republican candidate closing out his campaign with inconsistent pandering …”

Despite these trends, there’s one person on the presidential ticket who, for better or worse, is saturated with ideas: J. D. Vance.

The Mystery of the Ideology of J. D. Vance

There is much disagreement about what exactly Vance’s ideology really is.

The Left Conservative Idea

Perhaps Vance’s worldview is something simpler: Left Conservatism.

Marx + Burke. Norman Mailer defined it in 1968: “[Mailer] tried to think in the style of Marx in order to attain certain values suggested by Edmund Burke. Since he was a conservative, he would begin at the root. … Since he was also a Left Conservative, he believed that radical measures were sometimes necessary to save the root.”

Here’s a list of books and movies that capture the socially-conservative, left-on-economics, populist sensibility that Vance embodies:

Sadly, by spreading anti-Haitian nativist memes, Vance is discrediting both himself and whatever ideas he could represent.

From the Crowd

I think you’re hitting on the concept of awe. In today’s language, it tends to take on a very positive tone. But in truth, awe/awesome is really a more complex state — one that combines a bit of fear/apprehension with any positive feelings too (fear at the awesome power of a storm, God, etc.). What we know from psychological research is that awe does three things when you feel it. First, it makes the self feel small, as in you’re facing forces that are beyond your control/comprehension/full understanding. Second, it makes people feel more connected, and leads to prosocial behaviors. And third, it also makes people more willing to believe in the idea of supernatural forces (or at least the idea that there is an unseen order in the universe). In other words, awe itself (whether from witnessing beauty or threat) is the perfect emotion to reinforce a sense of spirituality for those inclined that way, or to give a sense of wonder (and meaning) to those who aren’t.

