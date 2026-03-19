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Gemma Mason's avatar
Gemma Mason
13h

For what it’s worth, while “boredom” is quite recent, “tedium” dates from the 1660s. And in French, Pascal can of course be relied upon for a rich usage of “ennui.” It may well be that such feelings are changed in character, or more common, but I would need more analysis than a single word to understand how or whether this is true.

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