Is There Such Thing as the Common Good?
Truth is real, but it's not real for everyone.
I've been thinking a lot about truth lately, or more specifically what it means for something to be "true." I'm generally skeptical of truth claims, not because I don't believe that some things are true, but because I don't see any obvious way to compel agreement on ultimate claims, particularly those that aren't self-evident.
This is why diversity, in t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.