Trump, so far, is pretty much getting away with his fascist Constitutional violations. Why? Let's forget, for a moment, Putin's Useful Idiot. Trump is incredibly stupid. I think Lawrence O'Donnell hit the proverbial nail on the head in repeatedly calling Trump the stupidest president of all time. No doubt, Trump is a "stable genius" if you mean by "stable" a structure that houses horses. Trump shovels horseshit better than anyone I know. However, Trump gets away with his odious actions, his fourth-grade vocabulary, and his vulgarisms in speech and social interactions because of mitigating factors. These co-factors have enabled an otherwise puny individual.

Here is my list of enablers.

• A hypocritical and ill-informed following that consists of religious right, anti-social individuals who identify with bullies, and a large population of ignorant constituents.

• People who want someone to tell them what to do; they are fodder for dictators.

• People who are disgusted with the poor achievements of the Democrats and how they give away taxpayer dollars to non-citizens, and who are now overreacting by turning to Trump and the GOP.

• An immoral and unethical GOP that is the vast majority in the House and Senate. These are the most significant offenders.

• A Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) that has three justices who are unethical and are owned by Trump. These are Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and John Roberts. They have empowered Trump and allowed him, along with Musk, to create chaos in the US.

• The rest of the citizenry who have sat on their asses and recently seem to have waken up. They should have been screaming to the high heavens about Trump's incompetence, immorality, and lawlessness from day one.

Unless the courts ACT, this country will deteriorate further into fascism a la Trump and the GOP.

