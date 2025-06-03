GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

In just one week, we’ll be hosting our next Aspen Philosophy + Wisdom of Crowds philosophical happy hour and live podcast recording with Francis Fukuyama at Butterworth’s (319 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington DC 20003). Please come by for a lively discussion, complementary food, and free drinks on June 10th.

Doors open at 6:30pm, the discussion with

,

and

begins at

and as always, the party goes as long as you like.

In 1989, a young scholar named Francis Fukuyama wrote: “The end of history will be a very sad time.”

He now seems more right than ever. Liberal democracy itself seems like it might break as crises of loneliness and meaning ripple through society.

What are we to make of all this unhappiness? Did the old liberals misunderstand something about muscle, masculinity, honor, and thymos? And can we see any future that does not subsume politics again in a zero-sum game of strength against strength?

Email mana.afsari@aspeninstitute.org with any questions.

