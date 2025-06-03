Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma Mason's avatar
Gemma Mason
7h

Nice to see the subtle hand of Mana Afsari, I was wondering when we’d hear from you again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
unreceivedogma's avatar
unreceivedogma
7h

You are joking, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture