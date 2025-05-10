GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

It might be that rapid progress of AI is making human beings obsolete. Gen AI might replace artists. VR headsets could replace physical outings. AI friends might take the place of real friends.

Is tech replacing humanity? Or is it sharpening the question of what it means to be human? What does it mean to live a good life — as opposed to passable life? What features of humanity become more important by contrast and necessity in the technological age? Is it possible to find a higher version of humanity in order to thrive?

On May 19 in Washington, DC, we are hosting a conversation to tackle these issues.

Joining us will be Christine Rosen American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow, Commentary magazine columnist, and author of The Extinction of Experience: Being Human in a Disembodied World and Santi Ruiz Senior Editor at the Institute for Progress and author of the

newsletter, whose commentary on industrial policy, technological progress and human flourishing has reached

.

Hosting the conversation will be WoC editor-at-large Samuel Kimbriel philosopher, author of Friendship as Sacred Knowing: Overcoming Isolation and head of the Philosophy & Society Initiative at the Aspen Institute.

We welcome you to join the conversation on May 19 at Bistro Cacao (316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002). Doors will open at 6:30 pm and we will start the conversation at 7:00 pm. This episode will be a live taping of Wisdom of Crowds, and will last 45 minutes to an hour, plus audience questions at the end. We'll wrap up around 8:15 pm to enjoy drinks and canapes on the house.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Our Guests:

If we are to reclaim human virtues and save our most deeply rooted human experiences from extinction, we must be willing to place limits on the more extreme transformative projects proposed by our techno-enthusiasts, not as a means of stifling innovation but as a commitment to our shared humanity.

— Christine Rosen, The Extinction of Experience, 2024

I’m a techno-optimist because I think the only way out is through, and that technology must be made to serve human ends. [But] without a better philosophy of what a human is for, and a higher view of humans than of the technocapital machine, it’s just a vehicle for [Nick] Land’s creatures from beyond the void.

— Santi Ruiz, “Technocapital is Eating My Brains,” 2023

Share