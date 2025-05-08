Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Mace's avatar
Sam Mace
3h

Thanks for the really interesting essay. I do tend to believe in greatness and I am not sure that it's a bad thing. Albeit, as said by Matt Damon in the Movie Air, about Nike signing Michael Jordan, we do like tearing down people who are considered 'great'. Not unlike the British public who decided to elect Attlee instead of Churchill in the election following the war. Greatness definitely has a shelf-life unlike infamy weirdly which tends to live on.

What constitutes it? I am not sure. In some ways I do think Churchill was genuinely a 'great' man. A man filled with vision and vitality who despite current popular opinion did keep Britain hanging in the war in 1940 when our backs were really against the wall. But these qualities of greatness were paradoxically his deep and abiding weaknesses which hampered him for his entire political career.

Being 'great' always appears to me as something which is akin to smoke- impossible to latch onto and hard to define its source unless you're very close by. Some may use the example of Lincoln to argue I am incorrect but even that great old man had his fair share of detractors in the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Bauer's avatar
Mark Bauer
4h

Provocative thought. I’ve rolled my eyes at hero worship on the Left because it seems so ideologically driven and they’re so *eager* to give it before it’s earned. Greta Thunberg and David Hogg as youth saviors, Elizabeth Holmes as a woman Steve Jobs, Kamala Harris valorized as the future of the party in 2013. These were thrust upon us and fizzled.

Meanwhile, Leftist heroes turned villain include JD Vance with Hillbilly Elligy and Elon Musk—proving again that greatness is defined by your ideology.

Sports is a great arena for greatness to be measured because the stakes are so low, and there’s a vested interest in maintaining an egalitarian environment (rules, refereeing). Everyone has the same floor and starting point. If you can dominate in that arena against your peers, the scoreboard doesn’t lie. It’s one reason LeBron vs Jordan debate is so heated, because the league has evolved over the years it isn’t a 1:1 comparison.

In politics, how do you measure greatness? Transformational? Hurricane Harvey was transformational. So is Martha Stewart. One is destructive and the other constructive. In the political arena, it’s a cheap way to gain fame and notoriety. It should be self-sacrificial. Many seek public office out of vanity, even Mitt Romney the strict Mormon would admit that. Lincoln had such a thirst for ambition that it scared him sometimes. But every man got into that role, felt the weight of the service, and made decisions — no matter how unpopular at the time—because they truly believed it to be the best course of action for their countrymen.

Trump has no capacity for that. Anything that elevates his status is the bottom line.

Dominance is good in sports. In politics, it’s people’s lives and livelihoods at stake. We shouldn’t be afraid to recognize greatness in politics, but it’s something that can only be assigned with the moral clarity of hindsight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture