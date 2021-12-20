Omicron Panic and Liberal Hysteria
A growing number of progressives are detaching themselves from reality, facts, and science.
COVID has been anthropologically fascinating. This era will likely be memory-holed decades from now, just as the Spanish flu was. There is a reason that when that pandemic ended nearly a century ago "people didn’t talk about it" and "there were very few books or plays written about it.” In a sense, we’re already there with COVID. Much of America seems i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.