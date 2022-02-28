On Putin, Rationality, and Believing in Heaven
Modern notions of rationality are exceptional in history’s broader sweep.
What does it mean to be "rational"? This has been an ongoing preoccupation for us at Wisdom of Crowds, not just as it relates to Putin's allegedly unhinged behavior but as it relates to pretty much everyone and everything we disagree with, dislike, or hate. Are Trump supporters or anti-vaxxers "rational"? Were Republicans rational before Trump? Thomas F…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.