On to this week's question:

Should liberal proponents of immigration insist that immigrants to the West wholly embrace liberal values? If so, what should those "liberal" values be?

Recent wins by right-wing populist parties in Sweden and Italy are in the background for this week’s question. Have at it in the comments!

