Our Origin Story

It started off as an experiment. In the summer of 2019,

and

were on a bus in Israel. They were debating something having to do with religion and nationalism, and of course an Israeli bus was a perfect place for that. A friend said: “Guys, go get yourself a podcast.” And so they did.

There were no expectations. They just wanted a place where to hang out and have unstaged, rabbit-hole type conversations as friends. But they weren’t just friends. They were sparring partners who disagreed with each other about some of the big questions. Probably the biggest questions.

Over time, Wisdom of Crowds has grown into something larger and more ambitious. What began in the back of an Israeli bus is now a budding community— a community drawing in some of the sharpest and most creative writers and readers in America today.