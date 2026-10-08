The Associated Press Stylebook set off a firestorm recently, arguing that “Artificial intelligence systems do not think, feel, want or understand. Avoid language that gives them human characteristics.”

Questions that used to be reserved for the seminar room are now at the center of national debate — with major implications. How do we understand what is happening inside our latest technologies? Are they actually achieving capacities that meet or surpass human beings? And what are the implications for how we live together?

Join us for a live taping of the Persona podcast with philosophers Henry Shevlin (Cambridge) and Jacob Sherman (California Institute of Integral Studies), moderated by Philosophy & Society Founding Director Samuel Kimbriel.

Monday, October 12

7pm — Doors

7:30-8:45pm — Live taping

Reception to follow

Washington, D.C.

Register for location details.

Register here.

Please note that space for this event is limited, and registration is by approval only. Submitting an application does not guarantee a seat. We will review all requests and follow up by email to confirm your registration status.