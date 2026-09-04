A note from the editors:

We’re delighted to invite you to the launch party of our new sister publication, Persona. Our friend Francis Fukuyama will join us to celebrate his new book, In The Realm of the Last Man, and to offer his defense of the now very controversial idea of human nature.

Since its inception Wisdom of Crowds has been dedicated to vigorous, feisty disagreement, convening debate about primary questions in foreign affairs, political theory, and culture. Over the past year we have published more and more pieces debating emerging questions about technology, human nature, and the future of society.

These arguments have become lively enough that we decided — in partnership with Aspen’s Philosophy & Society Initiative — to develop a new publication specifically for those debates.

We will coordinate closely, co-sponsoring events and cross-publishing key essays. Wisdom of Crowds subscribers will receive comped subscription to the new publication for the first year. Many more details to come next week…

For now we Wisdom of Crowds subscribers should come drink with us at this very special launch party with Francis Fukuyama on September 11 in DC.

More details below (but move fast as we never have enough tickets to these things…).

— Damir Marusic & Samuel Kimbriel

Persona Launch: In Defense of Human Nature with Francis Fukuyama

Is there such a thing as human nature?

The rise of Artificial Intelligence has expanded the frontiers of technological power. No possibility seems beyond our reach. Leading thinkers propose “transhuman” futures, where we might integrate the mind into the singularity or re-engineer the body entirely.

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But it’s worth returning to the essential philosophical question—is there something ineradicable about being human? Or is it just as well for us to relish a future in which our current nature gets engineered and re-engineered at will?



Persona is dedicated to exploring these and other questions. Join us for a launch party and live podcast taping with author Francis Fukuyama (In the Realm of the Last Man) and Philosophy & Society Founding Director Samuel Kimbriel.

​Doors: 6:30pm

​Live taping: 7:15 - 8:30pm

​Reception until late.

Location: Please register for more details.

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