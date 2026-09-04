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Orton Babb's avatar
Orton Babb
3d

Sounds so interesting! Thanks for sharing Shadi. I’ll plan on checking this out.

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
2d

Thank you

Roger Scruton also wrote about the Nature of man. I may look into Francis' view as well. ✨❤️🧐 Φύσις άνθρωπος 🌳🔔🪞⏳🏺 Grace and peace to you....

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