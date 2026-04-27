Join us on May 7 for a Wisdom of Crowds Live Taping at Bistro Cacao, co-sponsored by Aspen Philosophy & Society and The Yale Center for Civic Thought.

Does democracy really need politicians? Or could we let the people rule directly? Join Hélène Landemore (Yale University) and Osita Nwanevu (The New Republic) for a timely and provocative conversation about reimagining democracy.

Landemore’s groundbreaking work on open democracy and Nwanevu’s sharp arguments for democratic agonism will spark a discussion exploring different visions for the future of democracy. Where does political legitimacy come from? What does it mean for one entity/person to represent another? What is gained or lost if ordinary people rather than professional politicians governed directly?

Doors 6:30pm

Discussion 7:15pm - 8:15pm

Register for free here.