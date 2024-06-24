“Her imperial majesty’s apartment was on fire” (1920), Jean de Bosschère (Belgian, 1878 – 1953).

Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements, and national debates that have piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: Babies, empires, and the Mind.

Join us! CrowdSource features the best comments from The Crowd — our cherished readers and subscribers who, with their comments and emails, help make Wisdom of Crowds what it is.

Get 30% off for 1 year

The Baby Bust

The political consequences of the looming depopulation of the industrialized world has inspired fiery debates — including this week.

Are We the Soviets?

An Italian friend of Wisdom of Crowds once quipped, “The United States is a Soviet Union that works.” But what if the United States is actually like the original Soviet Union, i.e., the one that famously did not work? That’s historian Niall Ferguson’s thesis in controversial essay last week.

Ferguson writes: “It was a common liberal worry during the Cold War that we might end up becoming as ruthless, secretive, and unaccountable as the Soviets because of the exigencies of the nuclear arms race. Little did anyone suspect that we would end up becoming as degenerate as the Soviets, and tacitly give up on winning the cold war now underway.”

Conservative writer Jonah Goldberg thinks that comparison is wrong : “The problems of the late Soviet Union would have only been compounded if it returned to its founding principles. But we would go a long way to solving the problems facing ‘late Soviet America’ if we reasserted ours.”

Noah Smith also disagrees with Ferguson’s Soviet comparison: “You didn’t see Americans risking life and limb to try to move to the Soviet Union in 1985. And yet in 2024 you do see tens of thousands of Chinese people risking life and limb to get into America for the chance of a better life.”

Perhaps a more accurate take is Samuel Goldman’s: The USA has more in common with South America than Europe. And maybe the best analogy is between present-day United States and Paraguay under provisional president Félix Paiva of the Liberal Party — a respite between two periods of turmoil.

Can’t Get You Out of My Head

Does consciousness exist? Is the mind something different than the brain? Touching on these questions, an interesting observation by novelist Aaron Gwyn: “Watched an interview with Sam Harris a few days ago. He starts the conversation by repudiating Theism because he believes it rests on metaphysical rather than rational pillars. Then he goes on to talk about the supremacy of ‘consciousness’ using purely metaphysical terms.”

From the Crowd

Derek Hudson, on the podcast episode “Phil Klay on Morality and War”:

Great episode. However, I’m surprised that the question of whether America would remain true to its high moral ideals in an existential war, is still up for debate. American nuclear deterrence policy explicitly states that it won’t. Nuclear deterrence relies on America’s commitment to wage a vicious, violent, and potentially civilization ending nuclear war if pushed too far. Tens, if not hundreds, of millions of civilians are an acceptable casualty count should the US be pushed into a corner. As the saying goes, this is not a threat, it is a promise. World order has balanced on this depressingly necessary oath of barbarism since 1945. Not even the long period of peace in the post Cold War decades was enough to roll back this wicked pledge. “We will do horrific things if provoked, so do not provoke us” is an assertion echoed by every nuclear armed nation on earth and is the perverse foundation that modern society is welded to. Damir is simply right on this point. American barbarism is not off the table, and, unfortunately, rightly so.

See you next week!

Share

Leave a comment