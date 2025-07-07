Wisdom of Crowds

Michael D. Purzycki
4h

If you find it difficult to defend the free speech rights of someone you detest, I find it helps to frame it this way: “I hate this fucker and what he stands for and we shouldn’t make him a martyr by trying to silence him.”

