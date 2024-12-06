provoke (verb): stimulate or give rise to a reaction or emotion, (typically a strong or unwelcome one) in someone

The Provocation. Wisdom of Crowds is a long, loud, sometimes contentious, often hilarious, ongoing argument — not only among our editors, but also the crowd. Once a month, subscribers have the chance to pester, goad, torment one of our writers— Shadi, Damir, Christine, Samuel, or Santiago.

This month, it’s

’s turn.

Our in-house philosopher has been shaking things up lately:

Here Sam is debating with Damir Marusic about what politics is really about (and denouncing John Rawls in the process);

here he goes after the technocrats;

here he’s on the podcast, explaining why liberals pull a switcheroo between being a player and a referee of public discourse;

and here Sam is giving a Left-populist case about political ideas.

In short, Sam’s been doing a lot of provoking of his own, lately. And it’s time for him to take some of his own medicine.

Enter your provocations in the comments below!

What counts as a provocation? Anything! A question you want to ask, a proposal you want us to assess, a judgment you want us to question — anything designed to inspire a response from our team.

What can a provocation be about? It can be about all of the things Wisdom of Crowds is about. Questions of right and wrong. Cultural trends. Political ideas. International conflagrations. Just and unjust wars.

Where do I send my provocation? Right here, in the comments! Post them and our designated writer of the month will pick the one that most inspires them.

