Reflections on What's to Come
Europe is worse than you think, and rationality isn't all it's cut out to be.
It's odd. I remember during the spring and summer when I would hear American (mostly but not exclusively) liberals longing for us to be more like Europe and lamenting that we weren't—and perhaps couldn't be, because of who we we are. We were exceptional but in reverse. Months later, many Americans are relieved that they are exactly where they are, consi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.