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In front of an oversold crowd in DC, we recently launched our sister publication Persona with a major interview with Francis Fukuyama.

Wisdom of Crowds subscribers have formed such a significant, lively community over the years and we are offering a comped, one-year subscription to the paid version of Persona as a note of our gratitude.



Click here to accept — and to find out more about what we have in store. Persona will continue with the Wisdom of Crowds tradition of feisty first principle disagreement—litigating major issues about technology, society and what it means to be human in our new age of AI gods and demons.

Much more ahead. Click to be part of it!

Accept Your Persona Subscription Here!