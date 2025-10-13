Wisdom of Crowds

AI is just another step in a centuries old process called the Industrial Revolution.

How many thousands of ditch-diggers have lost their jobs to backhoes? Easily, hundreds of thousands. But it happened decades ago, and we've all forgotten about it (if we ever even thought about it).

How many stagecoach drivers lost their jobs to trains? How many bookkeepers have lost their jobs to computers? How many airline reservation clerks have lost their jobs to do-it-yourself online booking?

How many typesetters have lost their jobs? ALL of them. Nobody sets type anymore.

AI is just another step, not some revolutionary game changer. Perhaps it gets greater attention because it is affecting people who report on such things. THEY are losing their jobs this time.

