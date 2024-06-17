“Allegory of the Music,” Michele Desubleo (Flemish, 1602 - 1676).

Composer and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood angered some fans last month by playing a show with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa in Tel Aviv. The BDS movement accused Greenwood of “artwashing genocide,” consistent with their cultural boycott against Israel.

“No art is as ‘important’ as stopping all the death and suffering around us,” Greenwood responded in an open letter. “But doing nothing seems a worse option. And silencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t seem like any way to reach an understanding.”

In 2023, Dudu Tassa and Greenwood released an album titled Jarak Qaribak (“Your Neighbor is Your Friend”), featuring songs and artists from Beirut, Dubai, Ramallah, and more.

Many artists participate in the ongoing cultural boycott. For years, Pink Floyd bassist* Roger Waters has campaigned for the boycott. In 2021, writer Sally Rooney denied an Israeli translation of her latest novel. In March, Guernica magazine published and then retracted an essay about the conflict written by an Israeli writer, after most of the magazine’s editors resigned in protest.

The situation echoes the anti-Russian cultural boycott. In 2022, Kevin F. M. Platt, professor of Russian studies, wrote: “Support for Ukrainian culture does not entail canceling Russian culture. To adopt such a stance is to support a world of pernicious national antagonisms and closed borders. That is precisely the world that Mr. Putin seeks to create with his war.”

Israeli artist Sharona Katan, Greenwood’s wife, wrote in defense of her husband and against cultural boycotts: “I cannot see how this approach will bring any attempt at harmony.”

As the Right rises in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and possibly even the United States, intellectuals are sounding warnings about other intellectuals, and the nefarious influence they have on Right wing politics.

In a long review essay, Columbia professor Mark Lilla discusses several recent books written by the so-called Catholic postliberals: Adrian Vermeule, Sohrab Ahmari, and Patrick Deneen . He finds “cloak-and-dagger ideas” about transforming the American regime.

Lilla wrote two books — The Reckless Mind and The Shipwrecked Mind — about how how bright intellectuals with big ideas end up with regrettable political positions.

Lilla thinks the postliberals get a lot of things right: “ There is a malaise—call it cultural, call it spiritual, call it psychological—in modern Western societies … And we do lack adequate political concepts and vocabulary for articulating and defending the common good and placing necessary limits on individual autonomy …”

But they miss the point of Christianity: “ As long as their focus is on culture wars rather than spreading the Good News , these Catholics will inevitably meet with disappointment in post-Protestant secular America ...” Instead, Lilla sees the postliberals becoming “one more example of the psychology of self-induced ideological hysteria.”

For his part, Ahmari responded to Lilla’s essay: “The unexamined assumption is that the gospel and its reception aren’t inextricably bound up with how we structure power. It’s impossible to partition political community from the ultimate meaning of human life. This is the basic premise of Catholics politics as such, including in the wake of Vatican II. Lilla seems to think anyone who insists on this must pine for theocracy …”

Ahmari appeared on the Wisdom of Crowds podcast last year to talk about his book, Tyranny Inc.

Another soi-disant Catholic postliberal, Edward Feser, defends his side with a piece outlining “postliberalism without despotism.”

Comment from reader Andrew Wurzer, about Christine’s article about loneliness, “Come Together!”:

There is a massive difference between solidarity and connection and connectedness. Have good relations and strong bonds does not require solidarity. And the nuclear family is loneliness? I'm confused here. There must be some zeitgeist of papers or thinking I'm missing. While the nuclear family can be repressive and oppressive at times, and even lonely if the family has very bad dynamics, it’s largely not, especially when there are other families within shouting distance that form a community. I understand this sort of thing is not common today; fewer children, more people don't know their neighbors (and children were one of the primary means through which you'd know your neighbors), but identifying it as a source of loneliness seems insane to me. I've been a part of two fairly bad family dynamics (and fairly lonely at times within those families), and I've never been lonelier than I have in the 15 years since my divorce.

