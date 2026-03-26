Assume humanity. Assume ethics should be oriented to the value of human beings. Where does technology fit into this picture? Does it advance human flourishing? Or does it distort our teleology?

Agreeing on the basic premise of human centrality, in this live podcast recording at The Crown & Crow (1317 14th St NW, Washington, DC), Antón Barba-Kay (Harvard Kennedy School and Georgetown Law) and Jason Crawford (Roots of Progress Institute) will argue about the foundational question— where does technology fit in human flourishing? Moderated by Samuel Kimbriel (The Aspen Institute).

Register here.



Doors 6:30pm

Discussion 7:15pm - 8:15pm



In partnership with Georgetown University’s Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Democratic Citizenship (AIDC) and with thanks for the generous support of The Omidyar Network and The Gambrell Foundation.