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Erik's avatar
Erik
2d

The proposition: Hell exists, does not have a truth-value and cannot be falsified. Unfalsifiable propositions should be kept out of politics.

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Elliot Paul's avatar
Elliot Paul
2dEdited

"Here, to her horror, she finds outsized and gruesome paintings of the punishments of hell. Demons and devils bounce about with great delight, finding all sorts of creative ways to torture their human subjects. As the student leaves the Louvre, the images of suffering haunt her. She wonders how a society could make punishment such a spectacle."

I mean, I'm not a history expert, but I'm pretty sure that medieval societies didn't just make a public spectacle out of violence/punishment by portraying hell in artworks; they also made a public spectacle out of violence/punishment by *violently punishing people publicly*. As far as I can tell, widespread belief in hell did not prevent this from occurring, and I'd have to imagine that some of these instances of medieval public punishment were a tad more extreme than your example of online commentators rhetorically "punishing" someone accused of sexual harassment at the very least.

For this point to be more convincing it would be worth providing some specific data showing that cruel and unusual punishment is less common across the board in societies with widespread belief in hell. The closest this article gets to that is pointing out the evils of communist countries and some theoretical examples of a theoretical girl watching videos of ICE agents and courtroom television shows. But that ain't enough. While this sort of contemporary spectacle may be fairly criticized, it is hardly unique to contemporary secular society; just look at the stocks, pillories, and torturous trials by ordeals the medievals used. Apparently, their belief in hell didn't stop it from occurring.

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