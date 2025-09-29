Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

William Collen
6h

Will second the recommendation of Labatut's amazing book. The section postulating the decreased human presence on the earth coupled with a glut of carbon in the atmosphere leading to a fecund jungle of plant growth choking the remains of cities was terrifying, and quite likely to occur.

John Wilson
1m

I cannot wait for AI to go the way of a dot com bubble. Good riddance.

Anyone remember the blockchain or NFT's? They went out with a whimper. The investment in AI will go out with a bang that destroys another generation's wealth... Maybe the boomers will subsidize a recovery if they aren't wiped out.

