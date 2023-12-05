For weeks, I’ve been arguing with Shadi about whether it’s somehow Islamophobic to assert that Hamas uses human shields. One of my counter-arguments is that the practice has a long pedigree. I confess I didn’t anticipate it was quite this long. From a footnote in a 2009 survey of how international law deals with the problem of human shields:

All international humanitarian law reflects a delicate balance between military necessities and humanitarian concerns. As famously noted in the 1868 St. Petersburg Declaration, the law "fix[es] the technical limits at which the necessities of war ought to yield to the requirements of hostilities." The process of law formation thus takes cognizance of the military's need to fight effectively by tempering humanitarian norms with military common sense. The fact that only States in the Westphalian constitutive system possess authority to generate international law (through treaties or by practice that matures into custom) necessitates this dynamic of accommodation. After all, States are presumptively rational actors who accept constraints on their ability to conduct military operations only with great reluctance. This being so, treaties "should be construed not as theorems of Euclid, but with some imagination of the purposes which lie behind them."

From the same survey, some good insight as to why the aspirations of international humanitarian law seem to fall so short in practice ( bolding mine):

Keep the above in mind when you hear “proportionality” in invoked by international humanitarian law people. You might think that proportionality derives from some kind of common sense intuition, perhaps related to hoary Biblical calculus — “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” — that if more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Hamas’ rampage that took 1,400 Israeli lives, proportionality comes into play.

Well, it doesn’t. Proportionality refers to the “acceptable” ratio of civilians killed when weighed against whatever military goal the attacker hopes to achieve in any one strike. These ratios are called “Collateral Damage Estimates” in U.S. military-legal slang. Good crisp NPR summary: