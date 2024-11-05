Santiago Ramos (8:55 PM): OK, this is what I am afraid of. The LATINO VOTE. I am not worried about Latinos voting. I am afraid that if we do not become a predictable variable in election prognostications, then the powers that be will try to redefine us.

Back in election night 2020, when it looked like Trump was going to win, The New York Times columnist Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted: “One day after this election is over I am going to write a piece about how Latino is a contrived ethnic category that artificially lumps white Cubans with Black Puerto Ricans and Indigenous Guatemalans and helps explains why Latinos support Trump at the second highest rate.”

Two objections to that. 1. Yes, “Hispanic” or “Latino” is a coherent category (read this book) and 2. Just because a group does not vote in American elections as a block, does not mean it is a coherent category!

In the late 1990s, Puerto Ricans were excluded from Hispanic-directed scholarships in the U.S., by virtue of an incoherent definition of “Hispanic” concocted by some bureaucrat. Today, it looks like the Hispanic/Latino vote is going to do unpredictable things again. But that doesn’t mean anyone has a license to redefine what we are!

Michael Wear (8:41PM): I just want to re-up this really keen insight from

: “I’ve really been struck by some of the interviews with Arab Americans in crucial swing states like Michigan. There’s this tension between social conservatism which pulls people toward Republicans, and the view that Harris would be more likely to support Palestinians’ right to self-determination.”

Kristina Saccone (8:37PM): What is this abomination of a set? I see… the Capitol and the Washington Monument across the two-lane highway from the Alamo. Mount Rushmore is just off camera to the right. Fmr. Rep. Tim Ryan chills on the couch to the left.

Michael Wear (8:30PM): So far, it seems that generally Harris is holding up well with Black voters, according to early exits. Trump is winning 16% of Black men in Georgia, for instance, but that’s exactly what he received in 2020. Concerns about Trump making significant gains among Black men, in particular, might have been misplaced (or, you could argue, Democrats’ focus on Black men in closing weeks of campaign had its intended effect).

Another theme I’m seeing is that while the electorate is likely to be the most pro-choice electorate this century, while Trump is winning 90% or so of voters who believe abortion should be totally or mostly illegal, Harris is winning about 70% of those who believe abortion should be legal or mostly legal. See this trend in Pennsylvania, for instance:

Damir Marusic (8:30PM): The conservatives at the party are feeling a bit more optimistic than they might have been at the outset.

The mainstream vibes for the last few days have been that Kamala is winning in the final stretch — and nerdy D.C. conservatives have started to internalize the possibility. After all, Trump has been running a dumpster fire of an online campaign the last few days.

But I’m told by people who know that Trump’s team feels like all of this is Dem copium, and that there’s no data suggesting that Trump is in anything but a commanding position. And that view is starting to take hold here at the party.

Kristina Saccone (8:22PM): Versus Carville looking tired, and it’s not even 8:30…

Audrey Horne (8:11PM): Kornacki with the sleeves rolled up? He knows what he’s doing…

Santiago Ramos (8:11PM): Samuel Kimbriel I’m pretty sure there were no supermarkets in Plato’s time. Are you confusing him with Allen Ginsberg?

Audrey Horne (8:04PM): I’m soooo amped off this martini and also the vibes.

Samuel Kimbriel (8:03PM): I take this opportunity to remind everyone that Plato calls democracy “the supermarket of constitutions.”

Samuel Kimbriel (8:01PM): wait Santi…are you proposing that Shadi is on the level of Tocqueville?

Santiago Ramos (7:59PM): Samuel Kimbriel I don’t see Shadi’s book there.

Damir Marusic (7:58PM): Just want to forefront a debate I’ve been having with

for the better part of this year — about Muslims becoming a key swing constituency going forward after this election. Here’s Shadi’s

:

And a conclusion:

My counter:

Rachel Rizzo (7:56PM): Coming at you live from the Al Jazeera Arabic desk a block away from the White House! I’m waiting to go on air for the last interview of the day, and so far I’ve really been struck by some of the interviews with Arab Americans in crucial swing states like Michigan. There’s this tension between social conservatism which pulls people toward Republicans, and the view that Harris would be more likely to support Palestianians’ right to self determination.

Surprisingly, some interviews also show people believe Trump would be more likely to bring an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, which I think is more based in a real disdain for Joe Biden than a love of Trump. Let’s see how this plays out.

Michael Wear (7:53PM):

, the fact we would consider it to be a “shock” suggests the problem. Even though intellectually we know how close this race is and has been, what lies just below the surface of this “dispassionate” analysis among many in our circles is the assumption, contrary to the facts, that “of course, Trump can’t actually win.” This is the difficult thing about elections: they really do make you come to terms with how much of one’s strategy or analysis was really wishful thinking.

Shadi Hamid (7:46PM): Okay guys, are you ready for a “prediction”? Here goes: much of the talk of Kamala’s momentum is overwrought. So many of us want Harris to win, so we're inclined to see confirmation of that desire in the latest polling.

But Trump was behind by a larger margin in the polls in 2016 and still won. He almost won in 2020 despite Biden opening up a wide lead in the final polls. If those trends hold, we'll probably be in for another shock tonight. As Trump has become more explicitly racist and unhinged in the final days of the campaign, there are also likely to be a growing number of shy Trump voters. The idea that shy Trump voters are no longer shy doesn't seem to be strongly supported by the available evidence. But I hope I'm 100% wrong about this, for obvious reasons.

Audrey Horne (7:45PM): I made dirty gin martinis for everyone!

Kristina Saccone (7:43PM): On Trump winning West Virginia: “They are making a regional clump through the eastern part of the midwest, Tennessee Valley really, and north” — Brian Williams’ live commentary is just like butter.

Samuel Kimbriel (7:40PM): Provisions…

Santiago Ramos (7:31PM): Andrew Robert Colom did not like my post about fear and dystopia:

I read it 7 times, it's not getting better. The brilliance of the FDR quote is that it both isolates the greatest fear while acknowledging it. Your point is just that people are afraid. Just not on the same level bro.

Fair enough. Maybe I should simplify my point: voters are more guided by fear than by hope. Avoiding something bad rather than hoping for something good.

Kristina Saccone (7:21PM): Raise your hand if, like me, you got another appeal from Kamala for $47 in the last ten minutes? This email promises to be “Asking one last time.” I find it hard to believe. Surely ActBlue (and its contemporaries) can come up with new reasons to pester for money late into the night.

Michael Wear (7:24PM): Here are some of the questions/interests I have looking at results come in tonight:

How wide is the gender gap? In 2016, with a female Democratic nominee and post-Access Hollywood, Hillary Clinton won among women by 54-42%, while Trump won among men from 53-41%. That’s a pretty significant divide! Will Harris come closer to winning 58-60% of women? If we see something closer to a 18-20-point gender gap, not only would that be extraordinary, but in my view, it would suggest a pretty troubling political and social dynamic for the country’s future.

How effective has Harris’ unprecedented focus on abortion been in this campaign? According to preliminary exit polls, only 14% of voters count it as their most important issue, but if the issue motivated young women, for instance, who would otherwise have not turned out, perhaps it will make the difference in a tough political environment for her campaign.

I am intrigued by the preliminary exit poll finding that, nationally, 46% of voters have a favorable opinion of only Harris, 42% of only Trump, 8% of neither and 2% of both. I tend to think Trump wins among those who have a favorable opinion of neither, but I’m interested in others’ instincts on that question.

I am not convinced that Biden could not have run at least as strong a campaign as Harris. There will be no way of knowing if Biden would have performed better, but those questions will be live if Harris does not hold the Blue Wall (WI, MI, PA), even if she is successful in states like GA, NV or AZ.

As the person who ran religious outreach for President Obama’s re-election campaign, I’m always watching the religious exit polls, which are particularly fraught this year. In addition to Hispanic Protestants, Catholics and white evangelicals, the Muslim and Jewish vote is going to be of real significance. I’m not sure if we’ll have exit poll data on Muslim voters, but if we do, I’m looking at Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia, in particular.

Damir Marusic (7:15PM): Independents going for Trump in Georgia according to exit polls? As the pundits try to nail down what this means, I’m studying second-order effects on the pundits’ moods. Feels a little like early panic.

Santiago Ramos (6:50PM): FDR’s legacy lives on in many ways, but it has wholly disappeared in one, crucial way: Fear.

Today, we do not fear fear itself; we indulge in it.

Fear motivates our politics. Every political tribe is guided by its dystopia of choice. Liberals have The Handmaid’s Tale; the Right has 1984. An older type of social conservative would cite Brave New World as a measure for the future that they wanted to avoid. What about the Bernie left? Maybe Children of Men? Elysium? Deficit hawks have Americathon; the Bar Stool Conservatives might like Demolition Man. And Idiocracy? Well …

So, Crowd: What are you afraid of? Which dystopian nightmare haunts your dreams? What do you most fear happening as a consequence of today’s election? We might as well get the scary stuff out of the way early.

Damir Marusic (6:40PM): I’ve been watching CNN while I prep, if for nothing else just to marvel at the capacity of talking heads to talk at length with almost nothing happening.

The only thing that we’ve seen so far are some preliminary exit polls, which show a very unhappy electorate. The kind of nasty fight it kicked off between the pundits — whether this is because people are unhappy with Democrats or whether they’re unhappy with what Trump has done to our politics — has been something to behold. Nerves are running high. It feels like the country is on edge.

Damir Marusic (6:30PM): Guests should start arriving in about half an hour. I’m expecting a really interesting group of people — famous and less famous, right and left, named and unnamed — to watch tonight’s vote go down.

Really excited to have

,

,

and

, as well as our dear friends and

stalwarts

,

,

and

, to help us capture some of the nervy energy in the room, and in our heads.

Me, I’m still prepping — mostly cleaning the apartment. On the menu: a whole pile of Chile con Carne (Kenji’s recipe), a bunch of modernist liquid cheese, and maybe a pizza or ten should people still be peckish. There will be martinis, as well as a whole array of less alcoholic options, to take the edge off. And I’ve bought cigarettes for people to take to the roof if it all becomes too much.

We’re going as long as it takes! And though we’d love to have you, the Crowd, with us, my apartment is only so big. So do leave comments below and we’ll get to them.