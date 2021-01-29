The Death of Our Most Cherished Pieties
GameStop will probably not change anything fundamental in our society. But it will leave a mark.
I started the most recent episode of the podcast by confessing I have been overstimulated by recent events. Talking things through with Shadi didn't relax me. Since last night, I have been dumping random thoughts onto chats with good friends, who have very patiently tolerated my polluting their phones. (An especially big thanks to Rachel Rizzo and Marc …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.