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Chris Quinn's avatar
Chris Quinn
8h

Spot on. AI will niche down into smaller cages. AI powered voice recorders is one niche I just looked into recently. I'm sure there will be more. But do you think LLMs will continue to serve as the rails that "smaller cages" continue to run on?

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

Is anyone here old enough to remember Cliff Klaven? He was the know-it-all in the comedy series Cheers.

He was repeatedly wrong in his pronouncements about whatever subject matter was being discussed. But he kept on going, never building a body of knowledge to draw from and to temper his individual malapropisms and misinterpretations. He was certain he was right until someone pointed out that he was wrong. And then he would find a work-around about how he was still right.

Yeah, AI is a lot like Cliff Klaven.

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