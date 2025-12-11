Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes H's avatar
Wes H
41m

I lament this, even if it's descriptive as a reaction against the direction that the development of social media and mobile computing took in society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maurice Carlos Ruffin's avatar
Maurice Carlos Ruffin
2h

As an author who does readings, I found this analysis quite true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture